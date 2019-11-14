Meet 'Unicorn Puppy', Dog Born With A Tail On Its Head
November 14, 2019
Take a look at Narwhal, a dog with a tail on his head!
Narwhal apparently is a dachshund mix with shape, fur and color of a golden retreiver. He was found outside in the cold, but is now in great shape.
This is Narwhal. He was born with an extra tail on his forehead. It hasn’t wagged yet but he’s working on it. 14/10 always read the instructions before assembling your puppy pic.twitter.com/ge8B0KlLa3— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019
look at him go, whalefact pic.twitter.com/N7G2uWMsym— WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) November 13, 2019
Dog tweet #849: Puppy is unicorn.— Luke Matthews (@ByLukeMatthews) November 13, 2019
No, it doesn't wag.https://t.co/xD8pzhlCmo pic.twitter.com/RvPnEfZ58r
But the tail does not wag! It doesn't have bones like regular tails, which means the head tail will be more of an accessory if anything.