Meet 'Unicorn Puppy', Dog Born With A Tail On Its Head

November 14, 2019
Take a look at Narwhal, a dog with a tail on his head! 

Narwhal apparently is a dachshund mix with shape, fur and color of a golden retreiver. He was found outside in the cold, but is now in great shape.


But the tail does not wag! It doesn't have bones like regular tails, which means the head tail will be more of an accessory if anything.

 

