McDonalds McRib Is M'Coming Back!

Starting Monday, McDonalds is bringing back the McRib! You can check out their app to find which locations will be serving the McRib!

The future has spoken... The McRib is coming on 10/29. Get ready. Download the McDonald’s Finder App now to find a McRib near you. Available for iOS and Android. pic.twitter.com/Mq9rY7VBK9 — McDonald's (@McDonalds) October 25, 2018