McDonald’s Selling McFlurry Loungewear

Question: But Will The McFlurry Machine Work?

September 25, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
News

It's the 25th anniversary of the McFlurry which means apparently we need McFlurry loungewear.

The “McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit” is yellow and features a pattern of three McFlurry flavors including Oreo, M&Ms and the new-limited edition Chips Ahoy flavor. It even comes with an insulated pocket “to keep your McFlurry dessert chilled,” and pockets in the shorts deep enough to “store your spoon.” According to McDonald’s, the unisex loungewear is “perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year.” 

If you are interested in getting your very own McFlurry B-Day suit, you better hurry. They go on sale today at 11:30 am ET, and are only available while supplies last. They sell for $25, but that includes a coupon for a free snack-size McFlurry. 

mcflurry
mcdonalds

