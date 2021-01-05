McDonald’s Launching New Chicken Sandwiches In February
The battle of the best chicken sandwich continues!
McDonald’s has decided to go big in the Chicken Sandwich War with the announcement of three new chicken sandwiches scheduled to show up on February 24th. Here are the new additions:
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich – with a spicy pepper sauce
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich – with pickles on a toasted, buttered potato roll
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich – includes shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes and mayonnaise
McDonald’s previously tested the Crispy Chicken Sandwich in Houston and Knoxville, Tennessee in 2019 after franchisees asked for a Southern-style sandwich to compete with Chick-fil-A.
Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation, said “we’ve heard our customers loud and clear and we know they’re craving more chicken options” and “we’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite.”