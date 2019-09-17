'The Masked Singer' Drops Clues and Costumes For Season 2

Take a look at the costumes and clues that the Masked Singer dropped ahead of the premiere that comes out on September 25th!

Skeleton: “I’ve got a bone to pick with any contestant who thinks they’re going to win this competition.” The clue also includes the number “4261,” which some fans think is a hint at Christopher Meloni’s birthday: April 2nd, 1961.

Fox: “This superhero is ready to devour the competition.” Could it be an Avenger?

Ice Cream: “I may be sweet, but I’m here to lick the competition and ice cream float to the finale. … I’m made of sugar and dairy, and I live for half of February.”

Eagle: “If you know an eagle’s body temperature, you may be hot on my tail.”

Tree: “Security makes me feel like precious cargo.”

Flamingo: “I love this mask as much as I love mascara.”

Butterfly: “I’m flying high and ready to shake up the competition. … Are you ready to feel the Butterfly Effect?”

Penguin: “I’m bringing the heat, every time you think you’re getting warmer, I promise, you’re actually getting colder.” Could it be Vanilla Ice?

Leopard: “The security here reminds me of the secret service. I should know, I’ve been spotted with the president.” Could it be Omarosa Manigault Newman?

Egg: “I belong on this stage more than I belong with bacon. As my mom always told me, life has an expiration date so always work hard for the first and last vowels of the alphabet. … I’m pro team.”

Rottweiler: “My bark is just as big as my bite. I’m a total perfectionist and I'm gonna be working my tail off to earn your puppy love.” Could it be Bow Wow?

Flower: “I blossom in every field I plant myself in,” the flower said. “When I take this beautiful mask off, you will be blown away.” Could it be Blossom herself, Mayim Bialik?

Thingamajig: “Don’t call me Chewbacca but we do celebrate together.”

Panda: “[My bamboo is sweet], especially the way I prepare it.”

Black Widow: "I'm here to crawl my way to the top and spin a web around the competition. You can guess my identity all you want, but I'm going to leave you hanging by a thread until the very end."