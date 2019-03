Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's new show trailer is hilarious and parodies one of the classic Jen and Tim Show jokes, The Titanic. Take a look at the teaser video:

Video of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge | Coming Soon

Video of Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge | Coming Soon

"Martha has Snoop frying! Our favorite duo returns with their Potluck Party Challenge April 3 at 10/9c on VH1!"