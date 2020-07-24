Marie Kondo Reveals Free Eight-Week Tidying Up Program

Professional organizer Marie Kondo is here to help you whip your place into shape by the end of the summer. She’s kicking off an eight-week organization challenge and it’s totally free.

Kondo and KonMari, her lifestyle brand, announced the challenge this week on Instagram and gave a to-do list for week one. It starts with planning what your “ideal living space” looks like and how you want it to feel at the end of the clean-out challenge. The organizing guru also encourages followers to write down their visions, make a vision board, and take multiple “before” pictures of the space they’re tackling.

“Tidying can be a powerful reset—not just for your space, but your entire life,” the KonMari 8-week challenge website reads. “If you want to tidy but don’t know where to start—or you got stuck along the way—we’ve got you.” The goal of the challenge is to help “eliminate clutter and hone your sensitivity to joy.” All the details of each week’s challenge are on the website, so good luck and happy tidying.