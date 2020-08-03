Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope at Cedar Point Is In Bloom

August 3, 2020
The sunflowers are almost in full bloom at Maria’s Sunflower Field of Hope at Cedar Point. 

The field will be open daily from 10am-1pm, 4pm-8pm on weekdays, and 10am-8pm on weekends. 

The Avon field is still working and will most likely bloom in September. 

Maria's Field of Hope in Avon field began by the McNamara family after they lost their 7-year-old daughter Maria to a diffused intrinsic pontine glioma, a rare and aggressive tumor.

Maria's Field of Hope at Cedar Point is right by the Cedar Point's Express Hotel at 1201 Cedar Point Drive, which you can find by Cedar Point's main causeway entrance.

