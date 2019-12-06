Makenzie Nance: Rainbow Stories 2019

On October 23, 2003 a beautiful baby girl was born to Nathan and Demeatrice Nance. They named her “Makenzie”. She looked healthy but to their surprise she was diagnosed with Sickle Cell Anemia. Since then Makenzie’s pathway to becoming a healthy child has been challenging but conquerable. For any child to know that they are different from others can be challenging, but for Makenzie, she has turned an obstacle into an opportunity. With the help of a wonderful medical team, she has received quality care, made new friends with similar experiences, and has attended many camps and functions to raise money for Sickle Cell Awareness. She attends church every Sunday, sings in the youth choir, is a junior finance officer, and helps out wherever needed. Her church has been able to educate the African American community on the importance of giving blood and held numerous successful blood drives.

School life for her is no different than any other child. She has been a cheerleader and plays softball and volleyball. Her favorite subjects are Social Studies and Math at this time. Makenzie hopes to be a pediatrician one day and help children as she herself has been helped. Her love for children is amazing. She has a very caring attitude and loves to give back to others. She is almost always full of joy and to look at her, you wouldn’t know she had sickle cell.

Her attitude about her sickle cell is quite commendable. Makenzie says, “Everybody has some kind of physical ailment. Mine is sickle cell but I’ll take it in strides.” Her diagnosis has caused her family to be more aware of her diet, making sure she takes her medicine and vitamins, and always to monitor her fatigue levels to make sure she doesn’t overextend herself in physical activities. At times she has had to go to the ER and had many hospital visits, some even overnight. When she goes in, there’s a lengthy process to treatment. I V, antibiotics, lab work, and many needle sticks are just a few things she has to endure. She has had a couple of blood transfusions also which takes quite a bit of time. Much of the treatment is also preventive care which helps to insure that she lives a longtime without many of the drawbacks of sickle cell in the past. Thanks to the care team at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, she has endured the process of treatments like a champ.

