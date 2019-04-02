Major Meijer Cleveland Update: All Three Scheduled To Open In Mid-May

The new Meijers in Avon, Mentor and Stoew will have ribbon-cuttings and dedication ceremonies on Tuesday, May 14th and will open there after.

“We’re extremely excited to open the doors to our newest stores here in Northeast Ohio,” said Regional Vice President Tom Wilson.

“Ohio is very important to us, and these new stores reinforce Meijer’s ongoing commitment to serving the needs of families in the Buckeye State with an incredible combination of service, selection and quality at low prices."

Special promotions and events at each store will start five days after the official openings, on Sunday, May 19.