Major League Baseball All Star Ratings Are In!

The ratings are in for the MLB All-Star Game last night.

Cleveland looked fantastic on the television and tuned in a swell: a 17.6 ratubg and a 30 share, the highest in the country.

The game was the most-watched program on Tuesday for adults 18-49, a 1.7 rating/9 share. (beating out "America's Got Talent").

For the sixth year in a row, the ratings were higher than the NFL Pro Bowl, NBA All-Star Game and NHL All-Star Game.

However, viewership was down 6% from last year and tied the 2016 broadcast. It looks like at total: 8.67 million people tuned in. That's to be expecting: ratings have been declining/plateauing over the last few years across a lot of programs.