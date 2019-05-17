Major Internet Sensation Grumpy Cat Has Passed Away

The face of countless memes and gifs, Grumpy Cat has died at the age of 7.

Grumpy Cat, called in real life as Tadar Sauce, went viral multiple times online because of her frown which seemed displeased at everything. She passed on Tuesday from complications to an urinary tract infection.

"Grumpy Cat has helped millions of people smile around the world — even when times were tough," the owners stated, their full statement is below: