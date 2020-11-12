Lori Loughlin Will Be Home For Christmas; Might Return To Hallmark

Mmmhmmm....

November 12, 2020
JEN AND TIM CHRSTMAS
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Christmas 102
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

We told you that Lori Loughlin might be home for Christmas. Now we hear that she might get her old job back. To review, the Hallmark Channel quickly cut ties with Lori when she got arrested in March 2019 for her part in the college admissions scandal. Now that she’s serving her time, there’s speculation that she might be able to return to “When Calls the Heart.” 

When they got rid of Lori’s character, Abigail, the story was that she’d left Hope Valley to take care of her sick mother. It wasn’t clear if she was gone for good, and they’ve continued to mention her on the show. As if that weren’t enough, Bill and Clara had a subtle moment at Abigail’s Café last season.

Brian Bird, the show’s creator, has been very vocal about Abigail’s potential return. “Some of the fans have asked what will happen to Abigail’s character, and shared their opinion that Hope Valley should be an example of forgiveness and grace. As Lori’s friend, I could not agree more,” he said. We’ll see what happens after Lori gets out of jail next month…

Tags: 
Lori Loughlin

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks About Her Involvement With The Pfizer Vaccine WDOKFM: On-Demand
What Happened To The Christmas PJs?? WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Talks With Kim Whose Grandson Has Extensive Knowledge Regarding His Deceased Grandfather WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisperer Mary Ann Tells Holly A Spirit Is In Your House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Ghost Whisper Mary Ann Tells Bobbi About The Spirit In Her House WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks Halloween Candy and Potential Level 4 Status WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes