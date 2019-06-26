Longhorn Steakhouse Bringing "Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream" To Cleveland

This July, LongHorn Steakhouse will introduce Cleveland to a new dessert: Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream.

Bits of steak and bourbon camrel will be mixed into the ice cream and will be topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and steak sprinkles.

Some said it couldn’t be done. Some said it shouldn’t be done. We said it will be done. Introducing LongHorn Steakhouse Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream. Coming to select locations on July 1st. https://t.co/FuyeOSlJg6 pic.twitter.com/0KD2YCF9eQ — LongHorn Steakhouse (@LongHornSteaks) June 25, 2019

