Longhorn Steakhouse Bringing "Steak and Bourbon Ice Cream" To Cleveland

It has to be good, right?

June 26, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

udra / getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
Local

This July, LongHorn Steakhouse will introduce Cleveland to a new dessert: Steak & Bourbon Ice Cream.

Bits of steak and bourbon camrel will be mixed into the ice cream and will be topped with caramel sauce, whipped cream and steak sprinkles.

Possible Tasty Tuesday?

Tags: 
tasty tuesday
steak ice cream