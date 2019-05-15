Local Legend Tim Conway Passes Away

What a legendary man!

May 15, 2019
Award-winning comedian and “The Carol Burnett Show” star Tim Conway has passed away at the age of eighty-five. has died at 85. He passed due to complications from a long illness characterized by excess fluid in the brain.

Conway is best known for starring on “The Carol Burnett Show,” along with multiple Disney comedies in the 1970s. He’s been nominated for 13 Emmys, six times for his involvement in “The Carol Burnett Show” as both a performer and writer, and won six.

Not only was Conway born in Willoughby, Ohio and grew up in nearby Chagrin Falls he was a Bowling Green State University graduate. He then worked at NBC and CBS affailates in Cleveland.

“I’m heartbroken. He was one in a million, not only as a brilliant comedian but as a loving human being,” says Burnett in a statement. “I cherish the times we had together both on the screen and off. He’ll be in my heart forever.”

