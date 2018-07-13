Local Company Fresh Brewed Tees Opening Store!

Fresh Brewed Tees has been around for awhile, but they're finally getting their own store. All of their merchandise will be in this botique like store which will be close to West 25th. It'll also feature a coffeeshop, also named...Fresh Brewed!

Check out their announcement video and more details below!

