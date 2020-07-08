Local Atlas Cinemas Offering Private Auditorium Rentals
Grab the popcorn and Jen's copy of The Titantic!
July 8, 2020
Atlas Cinemas has a new special - private auditorium rentals available to the public.
Friends and family will be able to rent a theater to play a movie of their choice for a private screening.
They’ll accommodate groups of up to 10 for $50, and groups of up to 25 people for $100. The groups should be composed of family and friends.
The deal will be available at all Atlas Cinemas locations, in Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Square, Elyria and Mentor.