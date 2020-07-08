Local Atlas Cinemas Offering Private Auditorium Rentals

Grab the popcorn and Jen's copy of The Titantic!

July 8, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cleveland
Coronavirus Special Features
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

Atlas Cinemas has a new special - private auditorium rentals available to the public.

Friends and family will be able to rent a theater to play a movie of their choice for a private screening. 

They’ll accommodate groups of up to 10 for $50, and groups of up to 25 people for $100. The groups should be composed of family and friends. 

The deal will be available at all Atlas Cinemas locations, in Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Square, Elyria and Mentor.

You can get more info here at Atlas Cinemas' website.

Tags: 
atlas cinemas
Covid-19

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Interview Joe Toohey, New Anchor On Fox 8 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tom Kramig, CEO of the Lake Erie Crushers, Talks Fireworks In Avon WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards from UH Rainbow Talks Latest COVID-19 News, June 25th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Tony Clark, VP of Communications for Cedar Point, Talks "Light Up The Point" WDOKFM: On-Demand
"Justice For All" Panel With Mayor Frank Jackson and Police Chief Calvin Williams WDOKFM: On-Demand
UH Rainbow Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Edwards Talks About Her Personal Precautions WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes