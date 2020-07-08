Local Atlas Cinemas Offering Private Auditorium Rentals

Atlas Cinemas has a new special - private auditorium rentals available to the public.

Friends and family will be able to rent a theater to play a movie of their choice for a private screening.

They’ll accommodate groups of up to 10 for $50, and groups of up to 25 people for $100. The groups should be composed of family and friends.

The deal will be available at all Atlas Cinemas locations, in Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Shaker Square, Elyria and Mentor.

You can get more info here at Atlas Cinemas' website.