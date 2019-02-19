LIST: What's In The 2019 Oscars Goodie Bags
Can we get a goodie bag?
February 19, 2019
The Oscars are coming up this Sunday and they they will be featuring "Everybody Wins" theme goodie bags. Take a look at what's in these Oscar Goodie Bags!
- A luxury small-ship adventure with International Expeditions (choice of Amazon, Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica-Panama voyages)
- Coda Signature premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates
- An annual VIP membership to MOTA ― LA's first cannabis-friendly social club
- Private phobia relief sessions with the world's number one phobia expert Kalliope Barlis
- Jarritos-filled Yeti Coolers along with a commitment from Jarritos to donate a pallet of their great-tasting flavored soft drinks to a charitable event of the nominee's choice
- Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe
- Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
- One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman
- A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort
- CloSYS - the spa kit for your mouth
- An organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico
- A week at the Golden Door luxury wellness resort
- High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis
- It's a 10 Haircare Miracle hair dryer
- Dental health products from Knotty Floss
- Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal luxury eyelashes
- Mister Poop Emoji Plunger
- Three day-long stay at Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu
- Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee and friends prepared by celebrity chef