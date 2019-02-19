LIST: What's In The 2019 Oscars Goodie Bags

The Oscars are coming up this Sunday and they they will be featuring "Everybody Wins" theme goodie bags. Take a look at what's in these Oscar Goodie Bags!

A luxury small-ship adventure with International Expeditions (choice of Amazon, Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica-Panama voyages)

Coda Signature premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates

An annual VIP membership to MOTA ― LA's first cannabis-friendly social club

Private phobia relief sessions with the world's number one phobia expert Kalliope Barlis

Jarritos-filled Yeti Coolers along with a commitment from Jarritos to donate a pallet of their great-tasting flavored soft drinks to a charitable event of the nominee's choice

Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky

One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman

A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort

CloSYS - the spa kit for your mouth

An organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico

A week at the Golden Door luxury wellness resort

High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis

It's a 10 Haircare Miracle hair dryer

Dental health products from Knotty Floss

Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal luxury eyelashes

Mister Poop Emoji Plunger

Three day-long stay at Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu

Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee and friends prepared by celebrity chef