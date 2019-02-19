LIST: What's In The 2019 Oscars Goodie Bags

February 19, 2019
The Oscars are coming up this Sunday and they they will be featuring "Everybody Wins" theme goodie bags. Take a look at what's in these Oscar Goodie Bags!

  • A luxury small-ship adventure with International Expeditions (choice of Amazon, Galapagos, Iceland or Costa Rica-Panama voyages)
  • Coda Signature premium cannabis-infused edibles, topicals and concentrates
  • An annual VIP membership to MOTA ― LA's first cannabis-friendly social club
  • Private phobia relief sessions with the world's number one phobia expert Kalliope Barlis
  • Jarritos-filled Yeti Coolers along with a commitment from Jarritos to donate a pallet of their great-tasting flavored soft drinks to a charitable event of the nominee's choice
  • Premier handcrafted A. Junod Absinthe
  • Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky
  • One-of-a-kind custom stained glass portraits from Artist John Thoman
  • A week-long Greek beachfront escape at Avaton Luxury Villas Resort
  • CloSYS - the spa kit for your mouth
  • An organic field-to-table dinner for two at Flora Farms in Los Cabos, Mexico
  • A week at the Golden Door luxury wellness resort
  • High Beauty High Five Cannabis Facial Moisturizer and High Expectations Cannabis
  • It's a 10 Haircare Miracle hair dryer
  • Dental health products from Knotty Floss
  • Le Céline Confidence & Star Appeal luxury eyelashes
  • Mister Poop Emoji Plunger
  • Three day-long stay at Luxury Wellness Retreat in Malibu
  • Poolside dinner from Nest Seekers International for nominee and friends prepared by celebrity chef 
