LIST: Warming Shelters For Extreme Cold Protection

Here's where to go if you need to warm up!

January 29, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
extreme cold
Local

AKRON

  • Mason Park Community Center, 700 E. Exchange, Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Patterson Park Community Center, 800 Patterson Avenue, Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Summit Lake Community Center, 380 W. Crosier Street, Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Lawton Street Community Center, 1225 Lawton Street, Wednesday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Salvation Army, 190 S. Maple St., Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BARBERTON

  • Salvation Army, 560 Wooster Rd. West, Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CANTON

  • Edward "Peel" Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Rd SE, open 6 p.m. Tuesday to 8 a.m. Friday
  • The Salvation Army, 420 Market Avenue South, Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Refuge of Hope, 405 Third St NE, Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CLEVELAND

  • Metanoia Project, 2459 Washington Ave, open nightly at 7 p.m.
  • Covenant Community Church of Cleveland, 3342 E 119th St.
  • The Salvation Army Miles Park Corps, 4139 E. 93rd Street, open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • The Salvation Army Ohio City Corps, 4402 Clark Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • The Salvation Army Temple Corps, 17625 Grovewood Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • The Salvation Army West Park Corps, 12645 Lorain Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday
  • City of Cleveland's 22 recreation centers, open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

EAST CLEVELAND

  • The Salvation Army East Cleveland Corps, 1507 Doan Ave., open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday

ELYRIA

  • St. Mary Hall, 320 Middle Avenue, open 8 p.m. Tuesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, pets allowed
  • East Park Recreation Center, 1101 Prospect Street, open 9 a.m. Thursday to 12 p.m. Friday, pets allowed

GRAFTON

  • North Eaton Christian Church, 35895 Royalton Rd., Tuesday at 8 p.m. through Friday at 8 p.m. Bring sleeping bag or blankets.

LAKEWOOD

  • Lakewood United Methodist Church, 15700 Detroit Avenue, open 6 p.m. Tuesday to 12 p.m. Friday

LORAIN

  • Catholic Charities of Lorain Saint Elizabeth Center, 2726 Caroline Ave.
  • Neighborhood Alliance Haven Center, 1536 East 30th St.
  • Blessing House, 5440 Grove Ave.
  • Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Ave.

NORTON:

  • Fire station from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours of operation may be adjusted based on need. You can reach the fire station at 330-825-3086

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP

  • Olmsted Township Fire Station, 26900 Cook Rd., Wednesday at 7 a.m. to Thursday at 10 p.m. No overnight accommodations.

RAVENNA

  • Center of Hope, 1081 W. Main St.

REMINDERVILLE

  • Reminderville Athletic Club, 3100 Glennwood Blvd., open 5:30 a.m. Tuesday to 8:30 p.m. Friday

SOUTH EUCLID

  • South Euclid Community Center, 1370 Victory Drive
  • South Euclid Police Department, 1349 S. Green Rd.
  • South Euclid City Hall, 1349 S. Green Rd.

STOW

  • Stow Safety Building, 3800 Darrow Road

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS

  • City of Warrensville Heights Civic and Senior Center, 4567 Green Rd., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
