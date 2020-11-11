LIST: Veterans Day Freebies and Deals

Today is Veterans Day – Thank You To Those Who Served Our Country

November 11, 2020
veterans
Jen & Tim Show

Olive Garden is saying 'thank you' to all members of the armed services with free pasta and breadsticks. The chain will have a special Veterans Day menu today.

California Pizza Kitchen is also saluting heroes with a free Same thing at Macaroni Grill, BJ's, Twin Peaks, Golden Corral and Famous Dave's.

Hooters is offering free wings, Dunkin' is giving away donuts and Denny's has a free Grand Slam until noon.

Check out a more full list at Thrillist.

 

veterans day 2020

