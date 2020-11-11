LIST: Veterans Day Freebies and Deals
Today is Veterans Day – Thank You To Those Who Served Our Country
November 11, 2020
Olive Garden is saying 'thank you' to all members of the armed services with free pasta and breadsticks. The chain will have a special Veterans Day menu today.
California Pizza Kitchen is also saluting heroes with a free Same thing at Macaroni Grill, BJ's, Twin Peaks, Golden Corral and Famous Dave's.
Hooters is offering free wings, Dunkin' is giving away donuts and Denny's has a free Grand Slam until noon.
Check out a more full list at Thrillist.