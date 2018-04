It's that time of the year again!

Based on government figures for on-time arrivals, oversold flights, and complaints during the 2017 year, researches at Wichita State University and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University released their list of the best U.S airlines.

1. Alaska Airlines

2. Delta Air Lines

3. JetBlue Airways

4. Hawaiian Airlines

5. Southwest Airlines

