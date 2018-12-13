LIST: Top Ten Things Clevelanders Googled!

Google has released the most common things searched this year - and we have the top 10 for Cleveland!

1. World Cup

2. Black Panther

3. Anthony Bourdain

4. Aretha Franklin

5. Mac Miller

6. Hurricane Florence

7. Kate Spade

8. Khloe Kardashian

9. Xxxtentaction died

10. Urban Meyer

Here are the Top 10 across the entire country:

1. World Cup

2. Hurricane Florence

3. Mac Miller

4. Kate Spade

5. Anthony Bourdain

6. Black Panther

7. Mega Millions Results

8. Stan Lee

9. Demi Lovato

10. Election Results

Google also released the top “How To” questions of the year, and it seems the midterm elections influenced the top question, “how to vote,” with “how to register to vote” coming in second. And it seems a lot of folks were dreaming of striking it rich, with "how to play Mega Millions" coming in third.

Top Ten U.S. Google “How To” Searches of 2018

1. How to vote

2. How to register to vote

3. How to play Mega Millions

4. How to buy Ripple

5. How to turn off automatic updates

6. How to get the old Snapple back

7. How to play Powerball

8. How to buy Bitcoin

9. How to screen record

10. How to get boogie down emote