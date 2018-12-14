LIST: Top Dog Names of 2018!
Look at all the doggo names!
December 14, 2018
- The website My Dog’s Name has come out with their list of the Top Dog Names for 2018
- Bear is the top male dog name with the popular pooch name Max falling out of the Top Ten for the first time since the list started in 2013!
- Bella is still tops the list for female dog names!
Top Male Dog Names
1. Bear
2. Axel
3. Milo
4. Charlie
5. Biscuit
6. Bailey
7. Archie
8. Buddy
9. Duke
10. Tiger
Top Female Dog Names
1. Bella
2. Abby
3. Daisy
4. Luna
5. Bailey
6. Willow
7. Coco
8. Roxy
9. Bambi
10. Lola