LIST: Top 10 Worst Toys List for 2018 Holiday Season

WATCH (aka World Against Toys Causing Harm) has released their '10 Worst Toys' list for 2018.

-Nickeloden Nella Princess Knight Pulla Pets Sleeptime Lites (the toy is labeled 0+ and is not intended to be used in a crib, battery acid leakage warning)

-Cabbage Patch Dance Time Doll (the doll can cause choking injuires due to a removable headband)

-The Wooden Pooch, manufactured by Janod (potential entanglement/strangulation injuries)

-The Cutting Fruit toy by Kid O Toys (blunt force injuries with it's plastic slicing knife, packaging material that must be removed by parents)

-Nerf Vortex VTX Praxis Blaster (eye injuries, choking hazard, don't aim at faces and eyes!)

-Nici Wonderland Doll: Miniclara the Ballerina (choking injuries, the kitten accessory can be removed and does not come with that warning)

-Power Rangers Super Ninja Steel Superstar Blade (potential for blunt force and eye injuries)

-The Zoo Jamz Xylophone (choking hazard due to the drumstick)

-Stomp Rocket "Ultra Rocket" (eye and face harzard)

-Marvel Black Panther Slash Claw (eye and face injuries due to the slash claw extensions)