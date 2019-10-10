LIST: Top 10 Halloween Candies (According To CandyStore.com)

We all have our favorite Halloween candies, but which ones are you going to buy to pass out to trick-or-treaters this year? The sugar pros at CandyStore.com polled 30,000 of their own customers to come up with a ranking of the best Halloween candies of all time, so you can get the crowd-approved treats for all the little ghosts and witches who come to your door. It’s pro

10 best Halloween candies:

  1. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Twix
  4. Kit Kat
  5. M&Ms
  6. Nerds
  7. Butterfinger
  8. Sour Patch Kids
  9. Skittles
  10. Hershey Bar
