LIST: Top 10 Halloween Candies (According To CandyStore.com)
Is your favorite among the winners?
October 10, 2019
We all have our favorite Halloween candies, but which ones are you going to buy to pass out to trick-or-treaters this year? The sugar pros at CandyStore.com polled 30,000 of their own customers to come up with a ranking of the best Halloween candies of all time, so you can get the crowd-approved treats for all the little ghosts and witches who come to your door. It’s pro
10 best Halloween candies:
- Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
- Snickers
- Twix
- Kit Kat
- M&Ms
- Nerds
- Butterfinger
- Sour Patch Kids
- Skittles
- Hershey Bar