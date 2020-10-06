LIST: The Top 10 Most Iconic Halloween Movies Of All Time
How many have you seen?
October 6, 2020
A new poll asked people and here are the official most iconic Halloween movies of all time:
- “Halloween” (46%)
- “The Nightmare on Elm Street” (24%)
- “Scream” (22%)
- “The Exorcist” (21%)
- “Beetlejuice” (21%)
- “Friday the 13th” (15%)
- “Carrie” (13%)
- “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (10%)
- “Child’s Play” (9%)
- “The Shining” (7%)
- Two in three Americans feel like they are currently living in a horror movie.
- 66% of folks think watching a horror movie will be a good escape from the horrors of 2020.
- 72% of parents with kids under 16 say they plan to watch Halloween movies with the family this year.
- 63% plan to introduce their children to Halloween classics.