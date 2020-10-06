LIST: The Top 10 Most Iconic Halloween Movies Of All Time

How many have you seen?

October 6, 2020
October 6, 2020

A new poll asked people and here are the official most iconic Halloween movies of all time:

  1. “Halloween” (46%)
  2. “The Nightmare on Elm Street” (24%)
  3. “Scream” (22%)
  4. “The Exorcist” (21%)
  5. “Beetlejuice” (21%)
  6. “Friday the 13th” (15%)
  7. “Carrie” (13%)
  8. “Rocky Horror Picture Show” (10%)
  9. “Child’s Play” (9%)
  10. “The Shining” (7%)
  • Two in three Americans feel like they are currently living in a horror movie.
  • 66% of folks think watching a horror movie will be a good escape from the horrors of 2020.
  • 72% of parents with kids under 16 say they plan to watch Halloween movies with the family this year.
  • 63% plan to introduce their children to Halloween classics.

