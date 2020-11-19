LIST* The Best Stores For Black Friday

WalletHub dropped their list of the Best Stores for Black Friday (check it out here!)

WalletHub analyzed 7,000 deals from U.S. retailers' 2020 Black Friday ad scans.

Here are some of the highlights:

Top Ten Best Stores For Black Friday

JC Penney (56.7%) Macy’s (56%) Kohl’s (51.9%) Belk (50%) Lenovo (44%) Nordstrom’s (39%) GameStop (38.8%) Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.3%) The Home Depot (32.1%) Meijer (32%)

What items will be hot this year? Wallethub says...