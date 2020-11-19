*LIST* The Best Stores For Black Friday
This is one interesting list!
November 19, 2020
WalletHub dropped their list of the Best Stores for Black Friday (check it out here!)
WalletHub analyzed 7,000 deals from U.S. retailers' 2020 Black Friday ad scans.
Here are some of the highlights:
Top Ten Best Stores For Black Friday
- JC Penney (56.7%)
- Macy’s (56%)
- Kohl’s (51.9%)
- Belk (50%)
- Lenovo (44%)
- Nordstrom’s (39%)
- GameStop (38.8%)
- Office Depot and OfficeMax (33.3%)
- The Home Depot (32.1%)
- Meijer (32%)
What items will be hot this year? Wallethub says...
- 15.85% of discounts are on computers and phones.
- 15.03% are on apparel and accessories.
- 11.3% are on toys
- 10.5% are on appliances
- 9.11% are on consumer electronics
- 4.78% are on jewelry