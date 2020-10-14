*LIST* U.S. News & World Report's Best Places In The U.S. To Retire & Live

Apparently Colorado is where to live and Florida is where to retire!

October 14, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Jen Toohey 2020 Vacation
News

“U.S. News & World Report” has just come out with their 2020-2021 Best Places To Retire list, evaluating the country's 150 largest metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans' expectations for retirement.

Overall, 13 of the Top 25 spots to retire in are in Florida, with seven making the Top Ten.

Sarasota, Florida moves up one spot to take over at number one this year, followed by last year’s number one, Fort Myers, Florida.

2020-2021’s Top Ten Places To Retire

  1. Sarasota, FL
  2. Fort Myers, FL
  3. Port St. Lucie, FL
  4. Naples, FL
  5. Lancaster, PA
  6. Ocala, FL
  7. Ann Arbor, MI
  8. Asheville, NC
  9. Miami, FL
  10. Melbourne, FL

This year the mag has also come out with their picks for 2020-2021's 25 Best Places To Live, with Boulder, Colorado taking the top spot, due to its strong desirability, quality of life and job market scores. 

2020-2021'sTop Ten Best Places To Live In The U.S.

  1. Boulder, CO
  2. Denver, CO
  3. Austin, TX
  4. Colorado Springs, CO
  5. Fort Collins, CO
  6. Charlotte, NC
  7. Des Moines, IA
  8. Fayetteville, AR
  9. Portland, OR
  10. San Francisco, CA

Check out the full list over at U.S. World and News Report 

us news and world report
best places to live
best places to retire

