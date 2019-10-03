LIST: Taco Day Specials (Friday, Oct. 4th)

Tomorrow is National Taco Day, and what's the best way to celebrate than to have some tacos? Here's the deals:

Condado Tacos - Diners at their locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Michigan can get one free taco with any purchase.

Long John Silvers - Yep, they have tacos too and you can get a free one of your choice - grilled shrimp, grilled salmon, or wild Alaska pollock - with any purchase on National Taco Day.

On the Border - They’re serving up endless tacos for $8.99 and you can pay $2 extra to upgrade to southwest chicken or brisket tacos.

Rubio’s Coastal Grill - You can score any taco for free when you buy a drink on October 4th and use this coupon.

Taco Bell - Fans can give the gift of cheap tacos this National Taco Day. Just head to Taco Bell’s website and fill out a form with your pal’s name, email, and a personal message. It’ll cost you $5 and they’ll get a digital gift card to use for the “gift set” which includes two Crunchy Tacos and two Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco Dumbo - The first 300 people who text their hotline - (646) 768-8218 - will get a free taco.

Taco John’s - Use their rewards app on Friday to get a crispy beef taco at no charge.

Tijuana Flats - They’re celebrating National Taco Day all weekend long! Starting Friday, you can get two tacos, chips, and a drink for $5.99 and the deal is good through Sunday, October 6th.