LIST: Stores That Will Be Closed For Thanksgiving 2019

October 7, 2019
Here's a list of places that will be closed on Thanksgiving -- Updated as of October 7th 2019

  • Ace Hardware
  • BJ’s – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Costco
  • Guitar Center – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • HomeGoods – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)
  • Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)
  • Sam’s Club
  • Stein Mart
  • T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)
  • True Value

BestBlackFriday.com also projects that several other big retailers—including Dillard’s, Nordstrom, IKEA, Home Depot, Petsmart and Office Depot/OfficeMax—willclose for Thanksgiving. Those closures have not been confirmed yet, so the list will likely grow in the coming weeks.

