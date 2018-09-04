List of School Closings - September 4th 2018

These Schools Are Closed Primarily Due To The Heat!

September 4, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News
  • All Saints St. John Vianney 
  • Archbishop Hoban
  • Avon Lake-Eastview Elem.
  • Avon Lake-Erieview Elem. 
  • Avon Lake-Learwood Middle
  • Avon Lake-Redwood Elem.
  • Avon Lake-Westview Elem.
  • Beaumont (Morning Classes)
  • Bedford City Schools
  • Buckeye Local Schools-Ash.
  • CMSD-Benjamin Franklin School
  • CMSD-Charles A. Mooney
  • CMSD-Charles W. Eliot
  • CMSD-Collinwood High School
  • CMSD-Facing History New Tech
  • CMSD-Garrett Morgan
  • CMSD-Iowa-Maple Elementary
  • CMSD-Louis Agassiz
  • CMSD-Michael R. White
  • CMSD - New Tech West
  • CMSD-Newton D. Baker School of Arts
  • CMSD-Oliver Hazard Perry
  • CMSD-Sunbeam
  • CMSD-Tremont Montessori
  • CMSD-Valleyview Boys Leadership Academy
  • CMSD-Warner Girls Leadership Academy
  • CMSD-Whitney M. Young
  • CMSD-Willow School
  • Cleveland Heights-University Heights (All K-8 Closed)
  • Columbia Local Schools
  • Communion of Saints School
  • Constellation Schools- Eastside Arts Academy
  • Constellation Schools-Madison Comm. Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Old Brooklyn Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Parma Community Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Middle School
  • Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Middle
  • Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Elementary
  • Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Middle
  • Constellation Schools-Westside Community School of the Arts
  • Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Elementary
  • Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Middle
  • Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
  • Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
  • Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
  • Constellation Schools: Parma Community High
  • Constellation Schools: Parma Community Intermediate
  • Constellation Schools: Parma Community Middle
  • Constellation Schools: Parma Community Pearl Road Elementary
  • Cornerstone Community School
  • Dover Elementary
  • East Preparatory Academy
  • Elyria Catholic High
  • Elyria City Schools
  • Essex ELC
  • Euclid High
  • Fairview Park City Schools
  • Firelands Local Schools
  • Firestone Park Elementary
  • Forestlawn Elementary
  • Franklin Elem. Massillon
  • Gorrell Elem. Massillon
  • Hilliard Elementary
  • Holly Lane Elementary
  • Holy Family-Stow
  • Holy Family Elementary-Parma
  • Holy Name High School
  • Imagine Bella Academy
  • Kenmore-Garfield High
  • Knollwood Elementary
  • Lake Erie International High School (Delayed 2 Hours)
  • Lorain County Early College High School
  • Luther Memorial
  • Mater Dei Academy
  • Mentor Ex. Village Schools
  • Miller South School - VPA
  • New Day Academy/222nd Street
  • New Day Academy/Vine St.
  • North High-Akron
  • North Olmsted City Schools (K-5 Closed)
  • Oberlin City Schools
  • Padua Franciscan
  • Parma City Schools
  • Pfeiffer Elementary
  • Redeemer Christian School
  • SUPER Learning Center
  • Shaker Heights City Schools
  • Shaw High
  • Smart Academy-Cleveland
  • Springfield Local-Summit | Pre K-6 Closed; Jr. / High School Open
  • St. Adalbert-Cleveland
  • St. Agatha-St. Aloysius
  • St. Anthony of Padua-Parma
  • St. Barnabas
  • St. Columbkille
  • St. Francis De Sales-Akron
  • St. Gabriel
  • St. John Lutheran-Cleveland
  • St. Joseph-Cuyahoga Falls
  • St. Mary (Akron)
  • St. Mary-Elyria
  • St. Patrick-Kent
  • St. Peter-Lorain
  • St. Thomas Aquinas School - Cleveland
  • St. Thomas More
  • Summit Academy-Akron Secondary
  • Summit Academy-Lorain Elementary
  • Summit Academy Akron Middle School
  • Summit Academy Canton Elementary
  • Summit Academy Painesville
  • Tallmadge City Schools (K-8 Closed, HS Open)
  • Westwood Elem
  • Whittier Elem. Massillon
  • Willoughby-Eastlake City
  • Wings Academy
school closings

