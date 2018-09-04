List of School Closings - September 4th 2018
These Schools Are Closed Primarily Due To The Heat!
September 4, 2018
- All Saints St. John Vianney
- Archbishop Hoban
- Avon Lake-Eastview Elem.
- Avon Lake-Erieview Elem.
- Avon Lake-Learwood Middle
- Avon Lake-Redwood Elem.
- Avon Lake-Westview Elem.
- Beaumont (Morning Classes)
- Bedford City Schools
- Buckeye Local Schools-Ash.
- CMSD-Benjamin Franklin School
- CMSD-Charles A. Mooney
- CMSD-Charles W. Eliot
- CMSD-Collinwood High School
- CMSD-Facing History New Tech
- CMSD-Garrett Morgan
- CMSD-Iowa-Maple Elementary
- CMSD-Louis Agassiz
- CMSD-Michael R. White
- CMSD - New Tech West
- CMSD-Newton D. Baker School of Arts
- CMSD-Oliver Hazard Perry
- CMSD-Sunbeam
- CMSD-Tremont Montessori
- CMSD-Valleyview Boys Leadership Academy
- CMSD-Warner Girls Leadership Academy
- CMSD-Whitney M. Young
- CMSD-Willow School
- Cleveland Heights-University Heights (All K-8 Closed)
- Columbia Local Schools
- Communion of Saints School
- Constellation Schools- Eastside Arts Academy
- Constellation Schools-Madison Comm. Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Old Brooklyn Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Parma Community Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Puritas Community Middle School
- Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Stockyard Comm. Middle
- Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Elementary
- Constellation Schools-Westpark Community Middle
- Constellation Schools-Westside Community School of the Arts
- Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Elementary
- Constellation Schools: Elyria Community Middle
- Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Elementary
- Constellation Schools: Lorain Community Middle
- Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Middle
- Constellation Schools: Parma Community High
- Constellation Schools: Parma Community Intermediate
- Constellation Schools: Parma Community Middle
- Constellation Schools: Parma Community Pearl Road Elementary
- Cornerstone Community School
- Dover Elementary
- East Preparatory Academy
- Elyria Catholic High
- Elyria City Schools
- Essex ELC
- Euclid High
- Fairview Park City Schools
- Firelands Local Schools
- Firestone Park Elementary
- Forestlawn Elementary
- Franklin Elem. Massillon
- Gorrell Elem. Massillon
- Hilliard Elementary
- Holly Lane Elementary
- Holy Family-Stow
- Holy Family Elementary-Parma
- Holy Name High School
- Imagine Bella Academy
- Kenmore-Garfield High
- Knollwood Elementary
- Lake Erie International High School (Delayed 2 Hours)
- Lorain County Early College High School
- Luther Memorial
- Mater Dei Academy
- Mentor Ex. Village Schools
- Miller South School - VPA
- New Day Academy/222nd Street
- New Day Academy/Vine St.
- North High-Akron
- North Olmsted City Schools (K-5 Closed)
- Oberlin City Schools
- Padua Franciscan
- Parma City Schools
- Pfeiffer Elementary
- Redeemer Christian School
- SUPER Learning Center
- Shaker Heights City Schools
- Shaw High
- Smart Academy-Cleveland
- Springfield Local-Summit | Pre K-6 Closed; Jr. / High School Open
- St. Adalbert-Cleveland
- St. Agatha-St. Aloysius
- St. Anthony of Padua-Parma
- St. Barnabas
- St. Columbkille
- St. Francis De Sales-Akron
- St. Gabriel
- St. John Lutheran-Cleveland
- St. Joseph-Cuyahoga Falls
- St. Mary (Akron)
- St. Mary-Elyria
- St. Patrick-Kent
- St. Peter-Lorain
- St. Thomas Aquinas School - Cleveland
- St. Thomas More
- Summit Academy-Akron Secondary
- Summit Academy-Lorain Elementary
- Summit Academy Akron Middle School
- Summit Academy Canton Elementary
- Summit Academy Painesville
- Tallmadge City Schools (K-8 Closed, HS Open)
- Westwood Elem
- Whittier Elem. Massillon
- Willoughby-Eastlake City
- Wings Academy