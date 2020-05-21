LIST: "Responsible Restart Ohio" Restaurant & Bar Guidelines

Here are the "Responsible Restart Ohio" Restaurant & Bar Guidelines from the Governor's Office. Here's the website page.

MANDATORY

• Ensure minimum of six feet between employees, if not possible, utilize barriers if applicable and increase the frequency of surface cleaning, handwashing, sanitizing and monitor compliance

• Businesses must allow all customers, patrons, visitors, contractors, vendors and similar individuals to use facial coverings, except for specifically documented legal, life, health or safety considerations and limited documented security considerations

• Businesses must require all employees to wear facial coverings, except for one of the following reasons:

Facial coverings in the work setting are prohibited by law or regulation

Facial coverings are in violation of documented industry standards

Facial coverings are not advisable for health reasons

Facial coverings are in violation of the business’s documented safety policies • Facial coverings are not required when the employee works alone in an assigned work area

There is a functional (practical) reason for an employee not to wear a facial covering in the workplace (Businesses must provide written justification, upon re quest, explaining why an employee is not required to wear a facial covering in the workplace. At minimum, facial coverings (masks) should be cloth/fabric and cover an individual’s nose, mouth, and chin.)

• Employees must perform daily symptom assessment*

• Require employees to stay at home if symptomatic and perform daily symptom assessment requirements before returning to work

• Provide ServSafe, or other approved COVID-19 education, as soon as possible. Add COVID-19 symptoms to the current standard Health Agreement required by the food safety code

• Require regular handwashing by employees

• Comply with person in charge certification requirements and manager certification requirements as set forth in OAC 3701-21-25 and OAC 3717-1-02.4 as applicable

• Maintain compliance with ODH sanitation and food safety regulations

• Limit number of employees allowed in break rooms at the same time and practice social distancing. Maximum to be current group size per state guidelines (currently 10)

RECCOMENDED: