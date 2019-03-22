LIST: Oprah Winfrey's "O" Magazine Top 10 Songs To Wake Up With

Oprah Winfrey's "O" Magazine picked 21 of the best songs to wake up with you each morning. Check out the top ten songs here, and the rest of the list on the O Magazine website.

  • “Brave” – Sara Bareillis
  • “Lovely Day” – Bill Withers
  • “Run The World (Girls)” – Beyoncé
  • “Beautiful” – Christina Aguilera
  • “The Cure” – Lady Gaga
  • “I Smile” – Kirk Franklin
  • “A Thousand Miles” – Vanessa Carlton
  • “Stronger” – Kanye West
  • “Soak up the Sun” – Sheryl Crow
  • “No Tears Left To Cry” – Ariana Grande
