LIST: Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020
Here's some ideas for you to use this Christmas!
November 9, 2020
Oprah Winfrey has revealed her Oprah’s Favorite Things 2020 list! Check out the list at Oprah's website.
“It is my hope that this year’s list will inspire you to express your gratitude for the people that matter most,” Oprah shares. “And to support more Black-owned businesses all year round.”
- This year’s Favorite Things include (gifts can be found on Amazon):
- The Mirror ($1,495, plus $39 a month subscription) – A mirror that streams unlimited live and on-demand exercise classes.
- Golden Brownstone Gift Set ($62.50)- Individually packaged chocolates in boxes decorated with iconic Harlem images.
- Peach Butta Cobbler Pie ($45) – A made-to-order peach pie from Lush Yummies Pie Co, based in Detroit, Michigan.
- So Good Fluffy Slippers ($48) – Faux fur slippers available in three colors, chocolate brown, dark grey and tan.
- Forever Savage Jumpsuit ($85) – From Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line.
- Fresh Dolls ($14) - A diverse line of Multi-Cultural Dolls (African American, Afro-Latina, Latino/Hispanic, Caucasian, and Mixed-Race/Bi-Racial) loved by children of all ages.
- Mi Cocina Ubi-Ind The Log Bag ($165) – A bag to hold your fire logs.
- The Barista Pro ($800) – A stainless steel espresso machine.
- Yedi Total Oven Air Fryer ($150) – An air fryer with a built in rotisserie.
- Perfecting Your Presence by Derrick Rutledge Complete Eyelash Kit ($60) – Featuring hand woven 100% mink eyelashes.
- Medium Telfar Shopping Bags ($202)- Now you can go shopping in style (they are currently sold out at Amazon).
- Tory Birch Face Masks ($35) – So you can stay safe while still being stylish.
- House Dogge Hoodie ($75) – Adorable hoodies for your furbabies.