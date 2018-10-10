LIST: Northeast Ohio Trick-or-Treat Times!
Your ultimate guide to Halloween 2018!
Thursday, October 25th
Ashland: Oct. 25 from 6-7 p.m.
Malvern: Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Mansfield: Oct. 25 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, October 27th
Akron: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Ashtabula: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Barberton: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Cuyahoga Falls: Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Doylestown: Oct. 27 from 2-3:30 p.m.
Dover: Oct. 27 from 6-8 p.m.
Green: Oct. 27 fro 6-8 p.m.
Hartville: Oct. 27 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.
Lakemore: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Norton: Oct. 27 from 5-7 p.m.
Stow: Oct. 27 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 28th
Bath Township: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Brimfield: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Canton: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Copley: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Coventry Township: Oct. 28 from 5-8 p.m.
Fairlawn: Oct. 28 from 5-7 p.m.
Jackson Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Kent: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Lake Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Louisville: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Nimishillen Township: Oct. 28 from 3-5 p.m.
Mogadore: Oct. 28 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Tuesday, October 30th
New Philadelphia: Oct. 30 from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, October 31st
Amherst: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Auburn: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Aurora: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Avon: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Avon Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Bainbridge Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bay Village: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bedford: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Berlin Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bolivar: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Boston Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Brecksville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Broadview Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Brunswick: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Bucyrus: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Canal Fulton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Chardon: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chesterland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Cleveland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Conneaut: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Cuyahoga Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 pm.
East Sparta: Oct. 31 from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Elyria: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Euclid: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Fairview: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Highland Heights: Oct 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Hudson: Oct. 31 from 6-8 pm.
Huron: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Independence: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Kirtland: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
LaGrange: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Lakewood: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Lorain: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Lordstown: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Madison Township: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mantua: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Maple Heights: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Mayfield Heights: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Mentor: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Middlefield: Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m.
Minerva: Oct. 31 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Mentor-on-the-Lake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Navarre: Oct. 31 from 6-7 p.m.
North Olmsted: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
North Royalton: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Oberlin: Oct. 31 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Olmsted Falls: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Orange: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Orrville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Sandusky: Oct. 31 from 5-7:30 p.m.
South Amherst: Oct. 31 from 5:30-7 p.m.
Strongsville: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Wadsworth: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Westlake: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Wickliffe: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.
Willoughby Hills: Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m.