LIST* The Most Popular Halloween Candy The Year You Were Born (1960-2017)

It’s almost Halloween and that means it’s time to talk about all things candy-related. You probably remember what your favorite candy was when you were a young trick-or-treater, but chances are, you have no idea what the country’s favorite Halloween candy was the year you were born. Note: a few years are unfortunately missing!

1960: Swedish Fish - These chewy candies really caught on in the 60s.

1962: Now and Later - A big hit with kids, not so much with dentists.

1963: Sweetarts - Both sweet AND Tart?

1966: The 100,000 Grand Bar - You might know it by it's new name, the 100 Grand Bar

1967: Starburst - They launched in the U.K. in the 60s and became a favorite when they hit the states in ‘67.

1971: Laffy Taffy - The jokes on the wrappers made this a Halloween favorite.

1973: Blow Pops - Definitely a candy you still see around

1975: Pop Rocks - Despite the urban legend, these won’t make your stomach explode.

1976: Jelly Belly - These Jelly Beans jump to #1!

1977: Tootsie Roll - They had a catchy jingle back then and this was their big moment.

1979: Twix - Which side is better? Left or right?

1980: Big League Chew - This pouch of gum was a huge hit when it came out in 1980.

1981: Jelly Belly - Thank President Reagan for this one, they were a favorite of his.

1982: Reese’s Pieces - This is the year “E.T.” came out featuring the new-ish candy.

1984: Skittles - MMMM Rainbow

1985: Sour Patch Kids - Coming out at the height of Cabbage Patch Kids mania helped this candy become super popular.

1986: Cella's Cherries - Chocolate covered cherries? I'm sold!

1987: Air Heads - This new candy was an instant hit.

1988: Push Pops - Where did these candies go?

1989: Hershey's Symphony Bar - I have NEVER heard of this one!

1990: Hershey’s Bars - The classic chocolate bar was big this year.

1991: Reese's - Another classic candy!

1992: Dove Chocolate - So people were getting fancy it seems!

1993: Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme Bars - This one was a game-changer and people loved it.

1994: War Heads - I still can't get over how sour these are!

1995: Starburst Jellybeans - These were good, did they stop making these?

1996: Gummies - All kinds of gummy treats were popular that year for some reason.

1997: Surge - NOT A CANDY, but yet was popular to give out? Weird!

1998: Baby Bottle Pop - These were another candy that was 'cool'

1999: Jolly Rancher Lollipops - Next-level love for fans of the fruity candy.

2000: Bernie Botts' Every Flavor Beans - Harry Potter craze was slowly beginning to take the world!

2001: Twizzlers - An imperial age due to new commercials

2002: M&Ms - Maybe it was the introduction of purple M&Ms that made these a favorite in 2002.

2003: Jolt Energy Gum - Another 'candy' that probably shouldn't be given away!

2004: Candy Corn - These are the classic Halloween candy, nice to see them on this list at least once.

2005: Lolipops - Nice and simple

2006: Milk Duds - Really? That recent?

2007: Candy Corn - Again?

2008: Gummy Bears - Another candy I wouldn't expect to be popular as recent as 2008!

2009: Milky Way - Really?

2010: Snickers - Really??

2011: Dubble Bubble Painterz Mouth Coloring Bubble Gum - Ok, give me the regular candy instead

2012: Kit Kats - Acceptable, but was that all the rage in 2013

2013: Butterfinger - *says it in Mr. Burns voice*

2014: M&Ms - Wow, talk about a hit!

2015: Hershey's Candy Corn Bars - Oh...let me look at those classic candy bars again...

2016: Reese's - The classic candy renaissance continues

2017: Reese's - Back to back??? WILD!