LIST! Little White Lies Parents Tell Kids

No parent is perfect and even though we don’t like to admit it, most of us lie to our kids. Maybe very rarely or sometimes a lot, depending on your parenting style. And most of these are just “little white lies,” so they’re not Earth-shattering. But when Twitter user Mikeala Sunshine got real with the hashtag #WhiteLiesYouTellKids, we were relieved that we’re not the only ones telling our little ones these things just to get by.

Here are some of the best white lies parents on Twitter admit to telling their kids:

“It’s the law, you can’t date until you’re 18 or older.”

“It’s illegal to turn the light on in the car while driving.”

“They don’t make batteries for that toy anymore, aww sorry.”

“The ice cream man plays music when he’s out of ice cream.”

“The WiFi is down, so … no iPad for a while.”

“If you don’t stop fighting, I’m going to turn this car around and we’re going to go home.”

“I don’t know where your candy went.”

“I can make you the same burger that McDonald’s sells at home”

“Maybe we can do that later...”

Have you ever told your kids any of these little white lies?