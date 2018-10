LIST* How Many Jumping Jacks Does It Take To Burn Off The Calories Of Some Classic Candies?

This is quite the weird list, but there's something very interesting about it. Check out the various classic candies and how many jumping jacks it would take to burn off the candy!

3 Musketeers - 63 calories, 420 jumping jacks, or seven minutes worth.

100 Grand - 95 calories, 634 jumping jacks, or doing them for 10 minutes 30 seconds.

Almond Joy - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them.

Butterfinger - 85 calories, 567 jumping jacks, or nine minutes 24 seconds worth.

Heath Bar - 77 calories, 514 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 34 seconds.

Kit Kat - 70 calories, 467 jumping jacks, or seven minutes 48 seconds of them.

M&M’s Plain - 73 calories, 487 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 12 seconds worth.

M&M’s Peanut - 90 calories, 600 jumping jacks, or a solid 10 minutes of them.

Milky Way - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 24 seconds worth.

Nerds - 50 calories, and just 334 jumping jacks, or a quick five minutes 36 seconds.

Nestle Crunch - 60 calories, an even 400 jumping jacks, or six minutes 42 seconds of them.

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups - 110 amazing calories, 734 jumping jacks, or an exhausting 12 minutes 12 seconds worth. That’s a long time, but totally worth it for a Reese’s, right?

Skittles - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds of them

Snickers - 80 calories, 534 jumping jacks, or eight minutes 54 seconds

Whoppers - 100 calories, 667 jumping jacks, or 11 minutes six seconds worth.

Source: PopSugar