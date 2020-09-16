LIST: Hersey's Drops 2020 Holiday Candy Newbies
The company just introduced new products for their Hershey’s, Reese’s, Kit Kat and Ice Breakers brands, and not only do they include new flavors and shapes, this time there are even chocolate bars to play with.
New Items include:
- Hershey’s Kisses Sugar Cookie Candy – Delicious Kisses, with sugar cookie flavored cream and real cookie pieces.
- Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Build-A-Santa - A classic Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Bar, which can be broken up to build your own Santa.
- Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème Build-A-Snowman - Same concept but with a Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme bar that can broken up to make a snowman.
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Nutcrackers – The iconic Reese’s Peanut Butter cups but shaped like holiday Nutcrackers.
- Reese’s White Elephant – Reese’s classic peanut butter filling wrapped in white crème and shaped like an elephant.
- Reese’s Miniatures Mega Cane – A two-foot long candy cane packed with delicious Reese’s Peanut Butter Miniatures wrapped in gold, green and red foil.
- Kit Kat Duos Mint - Dark Chocolate Snack Size – The latest Kit Kat combo is now coming in snack size for the holiday.
- Ice Breakers Snowman Bottle Pack Gum – Ice Breakers candy-cane flavored, sugar free gum in a snowman package.
- In addition, Hershey’s will be bringing back Reese’s Peanut Butter Mystery Shapes, as well as Hershey’s Kissses Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Crème.
- As for how soon you can get into the holiday spirit with Hershey’s, the products are expected on store shelves next month.