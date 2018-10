LIST: Hallmark Releases List of 37 Original Christmas Movies Coming Out This Winter!

The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries are breaking their record by premiering 37 seasonal films this year!

Here's the list:

Christmas at Pemberley Manor: October 27 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Joy: November 3 on Hallmark Channel

Road to Christmas: November 4 on Hallmark Channel

Marrying Father Christmas: November 4 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

It's Christmas, Eve: November 10 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas in Love: November 11 on Hallmark Channel

A Soldier's Christmas: November 11 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Christmas at Graceland: November 17 on Hallmark Channel

A Godwink Christmas: November 17 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Mingle All the Way: November 18 on Hallmark Channel

Return to Christmas Creek: November 18 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane: November 19 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Hope at Christmas: November 20 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Christmas at the Palace: November 21 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas at Grand Valley: November 22 on Hallmark Channel

Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe: November 23 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Everlasting: November 24 on Hallmark Channel

Welcome to Christmas: November 25 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

A Shoe Addict's Christmas: November 25 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa: December 1 on Hallmark Channel

A Majestic Christmas: December 2 on Hallmark Channel

Northern Lights of Christmas: December 2 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Homegrown Christmas: December 8 on Hallmark Channel

Memories of Christmas: December 8 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle: December 9 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Christmas Wonderland: December 9 on Hallmark Channel

A Gingerbread Romance: December 15 on Hallmark Channel

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas: December 15 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Reunited at Christmas: December 16 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Entertaining Christmas: December 16 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Copy: December 22 on Hallmark Channel

Small Town Christmas: December 22 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Christmas Made to Order: December 23 on Hallmark Channel

Christmas Bells are Ringing: December 23 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

When Calls the Heart Christmas: December 25 on Hallmark Channel

Focus on Love: December 29 on Hallmark Channel

More info can be found at Hallmark's website!