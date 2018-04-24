LIST! The Greatest Boy Band Songs Of All Time

Every generation has their boy bands, and while some have been better than others, many have put out great songs that made up the soundtrack to people’s childhood.

Well, “Billboard” has just come out with critics’ picks of the 100 Greatest Boy Band Songs of All Time, although they did have some criteria for what constitutes a boy band. For example, even though 5 Seconds of Summer play instruments, since they are basically marketed as a boy band their songs were considered, as were The Beatles, but only songs from their early career.

“I Want It That Way” – Backstreet Boys “I Want You Back” – Jackson 5 “I Want To Hold Your Hand” – The Beatles “What Makes You Beautiful” – One Direction “Tearin’ Up My Heart” - *NSYNC “Can You Stand The Rain” – New Edition “Daydream Believer” – The Monkees “Step By Step” – New Kids on the Block “Back Here” – BBMak “MMMBop” – Hanson

For the complete list, click HERE.