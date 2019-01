LIST: 2019 Golden Globes Winners

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: Glenn Close

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA: Rami Malek, for Bohemian Rhapsody

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY : Green Book

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Olivia Colman, for The Favorite

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Christian Bale, for Vice

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED : Spider Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST MOTION PICTURE – FOREIGN LANGUAGE : Roma, director Alfonso Cuarón, Mexico.

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE: Regina King

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE: Mahershala Ali, for Green Book

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE: Alfonso Cuarón, for Roma

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE: Green Book

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE: Justin Hurwitz, First Man

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE : “Shallow”, from A Star is Born

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA: The Americans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA: Sandra Oh, for Killing Eve

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA: Richard Madden, for Bodyguard

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY- The Kominsky Method

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Rachel Monahan, for The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY: Michael Douglas, for The Kominsky Method

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION: Patricia Arquette, for Escape from Dannemora

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION: Darren Criss, forThe Assassination of Gianni Versace

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION: Ben Wishaw, for A Very English Scandal

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR FILM MADE FOR TELEVISION: Patricia Clarkson, for Sharp Objects