LIST: Fortune Magazine Releases Top 100 Companies To Work For

Fortune Magazine dropped their "Top 100 Companies List". 91% of employees in these comapines describe their place of work as 'great', while the national average is only 57%. 84% 'look forward to coming to work' compared to the national average response of 42%.

Hilton grabs the number one due in part to it's “diversity & inclusion and creating a great place to work for all,” while the number one from last year, Salesforce, drops to number two.

"Fortune’s" Top Ten Companies to Work For:

1. Hilton

2. Salesforce

3. Wegmans Food Markets Inc.

4. Workday

5. Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

6. Cisco

7. Edward Jones

8. Ultimate Software

9. Texas Health Resources

10. The Boston Consulting Group, Inc.

“Fortune’s” Top Big Companies to Work For

1. Publix Super Markets

2. Marriott International

3. Comcast NBCUniversal

4. Bank of America

5. FedEx Corporation

6. AT&T

7. Kaiser Permanente

