LIST: 'To-Dos' and Tips For Dealing With Extreme Cold Weather

January 29, 2019
Some ideas on how to stay warm and tips around your household as well as some 'to-do's:

  • Check On Your Neighbors
  • Stay Hydrated With Water
  • Make sure the pipes don’t freeze
  • Be careful with your pets, keep them inside as much as possible
  • Stay dry (sweat/being wet causes the body to loose warmth, so don’t get wet and go outside!)
  • Watch alcohol consumption as alcohol decreases your body’s ability to create heat
  • Wear a Hat!!
  • Turn on the Ceiling Fan! (Warm air rises, so on low speed, the fan will push the heat downwards)
  • Block drafts with a pool noodle!
  • Trick locked thermostats by placing ice near the it
  • Replace thin curtains with thicker curtains or even wool or fleece drapes!
  • Bake all day! That’ll fill the house with heat and you’ll have cookies and goodies
  • Layer your covers and blankets with thin dense layers before adding thicker layers
  • Car Tips from the AAA:
  • When you start your car, if the engine is slow to turn over, or if the dashboard lights and/or headlights seem dimmer than usual, then have your battery checked.
  • Make sure that all accessories – fan, lights, interior lights, radio, etc. – are turned off before starting the car.
  • If you have the option, keep your car in the garage, where it’s significantly warmer than outside on these particularly cold mornings.  
  • Keep your car at least half filled with gas – this prevents fuel line freeze-up due to condensation that forms on the inside of the gas tank.
  • If planning on starting your car and then going inside to let it warm up (a big waste of fuel, by the way), make sure you have a spare set of keys handy in case you get locked out. 
