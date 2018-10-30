LIST: Dentists Who Are Buying Candy This Halloween!

The following information was collected by Northeast Family Fun. Collected candy will be donated to troops and first responders.

Rockside Family Dental Care

6132 West Creek Rd. Independence, OH, 44131

(216) 524-8481

November 5, 6 & 7, 2018 from 6pm-8pm. Recieve $1/pound OR ($2/pound if you wear your costume when you turn in your candy). Up to a maximum of 5 pounds. The candy collected will be donated to two worthy causes – Operation Gratitude & Locally: Arrupe Neighborhood Partnership. You must be 12 years old or YOUNGER to be eligible. {Find Out More}

Terhune Dental

4088 Holiday St NW Canton, Oh, 44718

(330) 499-1926

Monday, October 29 – Thursday November 13, 2017. Recieve $1 per pound. (10 lb. limit please) Bring a non-patient friend with their candy and receive $2 per pound. Each child will also receive a children's Toothbrush and will be entered into a drawing for an Sky Zone Gift Card. Double your chances to win the Sky Zone Gift Card by writing a letter to the military and bring it with you. This is part of the Operation Gratitude: Halloween Candy Buy Back. {Find Out More}

Dr. Minadeo-Fox

6151 Wilson Mills Road, Suite 300 Highland Hts. OH, 44143

(440) 446-9417

November 6-8; 8am-5pm; $1.00 per pound! (5 lb maximum) All candy is donated to our troops over seas so they can enjoy a little taste of home while they are serving our country (Don't worry we will send them toothbrushes too!).

Dr. Jason Schermer and Dr. Noor Almudallal

5825 Landerbrook Drive Suite 124 Mayfield Heights, OH, 44124

(440) 565-4990 Recieve $1 per pound up to 5lbs. They will also donate a matched monetary amount to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

Dr. Brad Welsh

231 Parkview Drive Millersburg, OH, 44654

(330) 674-4876

Accepting candy from October 22, 2018 through November 5, 2018. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8-5 pm

Greg DeVor DDS.

13616 Madison Ave. Lakewood, Oh, 44107

(216) 221-1438

Thursday, November 1, 2018; 3pm-5:30pm; $1.00 per pound (5 lb maximum)

John T. Webster DDS, Inc

36701 American Way, Suite 1 Avon, Oh, 44011

(440) 937-8550

Dental Care of Westlake

30588 Center Ridge Rd Westlake, OH, 44145

(440) 835-0012

Brunswickkidds

1824 Pearl Rd Brunswick, Oh, 44212

(330) 220-6363

Pediatric Dental Specialist

3801 Whipple Avenue NW Canton, Ohio 44718

(330) 491-7777

Sutton Family Dental

325 S. Market St. Wooster, OH, 44691

(330) 264-5994

York Dental

6390 York Rd Parma Heights, OH, 44130

(440) 884-2424