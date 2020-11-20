LIST: Costco Drops Black Friday Deals, Runs 11/20-11/30

Here are some of Costco's Black Friday deals. Note that some end right away and don't go through the 30th. (Take a look at the paper ad here.)

11/19 Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with Touch Bar - 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - Space Gray - $1,299.99 (save $150) - valid until 11/23 - shop deal now

11/19 HP 14-inch Chromebook Bundle - Intel Celeron - 1080p - Bonus Sleeve & Wireless Mouse - $199.99 (save $100) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now

11/19 LG gram 14-inch Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 1080p - $799.99 (save $300) - Ends today - shop deal now

11/19 New Dell XPS 15-inch Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7 - 10750H - GeForce GTX 1650 Ti - 4K Ultra HD - Windows 10 Professional - $2,299.99 (save $300) - Ends today - shop deal now

11/19 HP Pavilion 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 - 4GB GeForce MX250 - 1080p - Windows 10 Professional - $899.99 (save $200) - valid until 11/29 - shop deal now

11/19 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE - Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga 2-in-1 Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7 - 1080p - $1,299.99 (save $400) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 STAR DEAL - MSI GE75 Raider Gaming Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H - GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER - 240Hz 1080p - $1,799.99 (save $200) - Ends today - shop deal now

11/19 ASUS 14-inch Zenbook UX434FLC Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10510U - 1080p - Royal Blue - $1,099.99 (save $200) - Ends today - shop deal now

11/19 DOORBUSTER LIVE, New Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Bundle - 10th Gen Intel Core i5 - 12.3-inch Touchscreen - Ice Blue - $999.99 (save $300) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 DOORBUSTER LIVE - Apple MacBook Air 13-inch - Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 512GB SSD - $1,049.99 (save $200) - valid until 11/23 - shop deal now

11/19 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE - ASUS Zenbook 13.9-inch UX393JA-XB77T Touchscreen Laptop - 10th Gen Intel Core i7 1065G7 - Windows 10 Professional - Jade Black - $1,549.99 (save $100) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 - LG Gram 17-inch Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD $1,099.99 (save $400)- valid until 11/22 - shop deal now

11/19 STAR DEAL - Apple MacBook Pro 13.3-inch with Touch Bar - 8th Gen Intel Core i5 - 8GB Memory - 256GB SSD - Silver - $1,099.99 (save $150) - valid until 11/23 - shop deal now

11/19 - LG Gram 17-inch Laptop, 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $1,199.99 (save $300) - Available between 11/20 and 11/30 - shop deal now

Many of Costco's big Black Friday laptop sales are already live

Costco Black Friday Best Tablet Deals

11/19 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB - Mystic Black - Includes Keyboard - $659.99 (save $100) - valid until 11/23 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 NEW DEAL - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 64GB - Oxford Gray - Includes Book Cover - $279.99 (save $100) - Ends today - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 - Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 128GB - Oxford Gray - Includes Book Cover - $349.99 (save $100) - Ends today - shop deal now (members only)

Costco Black Friday Best Smartwatch Deals

11/19 New Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular, 40mm, With Plum Sport Loop, Gold - $279.99 (save $40) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now

11/19 New Apple Watch SE GPS, 40mm, With Black Sport Band, Space Gray - $229.99 (save $40) - valid until 11/22 - shop deal now

11/19 Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker Bundle - $89.99 (save $50) - valid until 11/30 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE Samsung Galaxy Active 2 Smartwatch 44mm - Black - Bonus Charging Dock - $189.99 (save $70) - valid until 11/30 - shop deal now (members only)

11/19 - Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Smartwatch - Mystic Bronze - Bonus Band Included - $329.99 (save $60) - valid until 12/06 - shop deal now (members only)

Costco Black Friday Best Smart Device Deals

11/19 NEW - Wemo Smart Home Starter Kit Smart Plug and Switch - $34.99 (save $10) - valid until 11/30 - shop deal now

11/19 ecobee Smart Thermostat with Whole Home Sensors - $139.99 (save $30) - valid until 11/30 - shop deal now

Costco Black Friday Best TV Deals

11/19 TOP DEAL - LG 65-inch Class - CX Series - 4K UHD OLED TV - $100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included - $1,849.99 - shop deal now - (price valid until 11/22)

11/19 NEW DOORBUSTER LIVE - LG 75-inch Class - NANO91 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $100 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included - $1,449.99 - shop deal now - (price valid until 11/22)

11/19 Samsung 58-inch Class - TU700D Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $399.99 - a superb saving - shop deal now - (price valid until 11/30)

11/19 Samsung 55-inch Class - Q6DT Series - 4K UHD QLED LCD TV - $65 Allstate Protection Plan Bundle Included - $599.99 - shop deal now (price valid until 11/30)

11/19 DOORBUSTER LIVE - Sony 65-inch Class - X75CH Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV- $599.99 - shop deal now (price valid until 11/29)

11/19 LG 65-inch Class - UN8500 Series - 4K UHD LED LCD TV - $699.99 - shop deal now - (Ends today)