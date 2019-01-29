LIST: Confirmed Cities Who Are Not Collecting Trash This Week

Akron: The city is recommending that residents with trash pickup on Wednesday and Thursday only place trash and recycle carts on the curb if necessary.If residents are able to forgo, they are encouraged to do so.

Brooklyn: The city suggests that if your trash and/or recycling items are not full, hold them until next week.

Brunswick: Canceling trash pickup on Wednesday, Jan. 30 due to extreme weather. Trash pickup will be delayed at least one day. It may also be canceled on Thursday.

City of Cleveland: no trash pickup Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Cuyahoga Falls: The city of Cuyahoga Falls is urging residents to place sanitation and recycle carts on the curd only if necessary on Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who choose not to place out their carts on the curb may place additional bags out for collection next week, free of charge.

Lakewood: The city is asking to not put your trash out. Residents that are able to wait one week for collection should not be concerned about having extra refuse, according to a press release from Lakewood.

Painesville: Due to the freezing temperatures, they will not be picking up on Wednesday and will run on a one day delay for the rest of the week.

Rocky River: Rocky River said they will not be doing collection at all Wednesday and Thursday. The city will be picking up Friday for Wednesday and Thursday while Friday’s trash will be collected on Saturday.

Strongsville: Will not pick up trash Wednesday, Jan. 30, which will delay pick-up by a day for the rest of the week.

University Heights: no trash on Wednesday 1/30 or Thursday 1/31. Wednesday’s garbage will be collected on Friday Feb. 1st and Thursday’s garbage on Monday 2/4. All trash pickup next week will be delayed by one day