LIST: Businesses and Government Institutions Closed During The Extreme Cold
Happening Today, 1/30, and Tomorrow, 1/31
January 29, 2019
State-wide:
- Social Security Offices in Ohio will be closed on Jan. 30
Ashtabula
- Ashtabula Municipal Court will be closed Jan. 30-31 due to inclement weather and all hearings will be rescheduled to next available date.
Crocker Park:
- Bath and Body Works (1/30 and 1/31)
- Cleveland Clothing Company (1/30 and 1/31)
- Altar'd State
- No Starbucks delivery, although Starbucks will be open
Cuyahoga County
- Affinity Missionary Baptist Church, 4411 E 175th Street, closed Jan. 30-31
- Great Lakes Science Center: Closed Wednesday, Thursday
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: The museum will not hold its Wednesday late nights from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The museum will be open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Holden Arboretum: Closed Wednesday
- The four divisions of the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas (General, Juvenile, Probate, Domestic Relations), the Cleveland Municipal Court, Cleveland Municipal Housing Court, and the 8th District Court of Appeals will be operating with essential personnel only.
- Jurors who began their service on Monday, January 28, will not need to appear on Wednesday. They will need to report as ordered when hearings resume. New jurors subpoenaed for Wednesday need not appear, and they will have their jury service rescheduled.
- As of now, Courts will be operating as normal on Thursday, January 31. However, prior to coming to court on Thursday, please contact the court you are scheduled to appear in, or go to that court’s website for further information.
- Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cleveland will be closed Jan. 30-31
- Heinen’s Grocery Store will be closing at 7 p.m. on Jan. 20
- Cleveland Photographic Society has cancelled classes for Jan. 30
- Life Exchange Center, 13407 Kinsman Avenue, will be closed Jan. 30-31
- University Heights will not have trash collection on Jan. 30-31.
- Institutional Baptist Church will be closed Jan. 30
- Rocket Fizz, downtown Cleveland’s go to pop and candy shop, will be closed Jan. 30
- St. Malachi Center, the local social services and after school hub, will be closed Jan. 30-31
- Cleveland Museum of Art will be closed Jan. 30 and will re-open the morning of Jan. 31
Kent
- Kent State will not play Western Michigan Tuesday night. The men’s basketball game has been rescheduled to Thursday at 6 p.m.
Lake County
- Kiwanis Recreation Park will be closed Jan. 30-31
- Holden Arboretum in Kirtland will be closed Jan. 30
Lorain County
- Little Lighthouse Learning Center will be closed Jan. 30
Medina County
- SHC/The Arc of Medina County Link Day programs will be closed Jan. 30-31
Stow
- The Stow Municipal Court will be closed on Jan. 30-31
Portage County
- Portage County Administration Building closed on Jan. 30-31. The Annex Building, a portion of the Riddle Block, Water Resources Department, Dog Warden, Records Center and Solid Waste will also be closed. Please call other County offices to ensure they are open.
Summit County
- Brown Street Church of Christ is cancelling their Jan. 30 PM Bible studies and Jan. 31 AM Bible studies.
- First Congregational Church of Akron will be closed Jan. 30
- Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be closed Jan. 30-31.
- Summit Metro Parks will be closed and all programs cancelled on Jan. 30-31. Sled hills and ice skating ponds will also be closed. All other park areas will remain open. For more information, call 330-867-5511 or visit summitmetroparks.org.
- F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Rd., Akron
- Liberty Park Nature Center, 9999 Liberty Rd., Twinsburg
- Summit Lake Nature Center, 390 W. Crosier St., Akron
- Summit County Juvenile Court has announced four evening programs will be postponed for Jan. 30-31.
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy Group
- The Crossroads Program
- Traffic Court
- Victim Impact Panel
- United Baptist Church will be closed Jan. 30