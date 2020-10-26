LIST: Best Halloween Candy And Wine Pairings
Very important information!
October 26, 2020
- Hershey’s and Syrah - You need a wine that’s “powerful, but light on its feet” to go with straight milk chocolate. A red like a Syrah with flavors of black pepper and black fruit will do it.
- Kit Kats and Pinot Noir - Want to make the milk chocolate and wafer combo of a Kit Kat taste like a chocolate-dipped raspberry? Try it with a glass of a Pinot Noir from Sonoma Coast.
- Reese’s Pumpkins and Gamay - The unique fermentation process used in the grapes for this red wine gives it a wild cherry jam aroma that pairs perfectly with peanut butter and chocolate. PB & J fans, this is for you.
- M&M’s and Port - Author of “The Wine Bible,” Karen MacNeil, describes this pairing: “The dark, sweet, black fig and dried fruit character of Port is a great counterpoint to the milk chocolate in M&M’s.” And that crunchy candy shell also complements this red wine.
- Skittles and Sauvignon Blanc - The fruity flavors of the Skittles are balanced by the tropical fruits in this white wine, ideally a Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.
- Snickers and Cabernet Sauvignon - The intense flavor combo of peanut, caramel and nougat needs a wine strong enough to keep it from being overpowered, and the tannin and fruit in a Cab Sav makes it the one.