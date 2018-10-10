*LIST* The Best Cities For Foodies; Cleveland Breaks The Top 40

To be fair, we should be #1!

October 10, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Cleveland
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
News

WalletHub looked at 180 cities in the U.S. to determine which are the best for foodies, judging locations on 29 key factors including accessibility of high quality restaurants, food festivals per capita and even the cost of groceries.

Cleveland placed 37th with a score of 46.28. We got 39th place for affordability and 41st for Diversity, Accessibility and Quality. 

Topping the list this year is Portland, Oregon with a score of 70.27 out of 100, ranking in the Top Five for Diversity, Accessibility and Quality.

  • 1st - Portland, OR
  • 2nd - San Francisco, CA
  • 3rd - Miami, FL
  • 4th - New York, NY
  • 5th - Los Angeles, CA
  • 6th - Orlando, FL
  • 7th - Las Vegas, NV
  • 8th - Seattle, WA
  • 9th - San Diego, CA
  • 10th - Austin, TX

As for the worst city for foodies, that would be Pearl City, Hawaii which earns a score of just 23.83 and ranks dead last for Affordability.

Tags: 
foodie
cleveland

Recent Podcast Audio
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Chef Jonathon Sawyer Calls In About New Book: House of Vinegar WDOKFM: On-Demand
Taza's Manager Sargon Zodo Talks About His Run-In With Justin Timberlake! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Steve Gleydura, Editor of Cleveland Magazine, Talks 'Best of Cleveland Party' WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - September 21st 2018 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes